Six American airmen were killed this week over Iraq when their aircraft was lost in a midair collision during a mission. Six lives gone in an instant.

As a retired military pilot, this one hits close to home.

I have spent a lot of time in those same skies. Anyone who has flown missions like that understands the margin for error is thin. Long hours, complex coordination, and the unforgiving reality of aviation mean that every mission carries risk. Pilots know it. Crew members know it. But knowing the risk never makes the loss any easier when tragedy strikes.

Before anything else, it is important to say their names.

Major John “Alex” Klinner

Captain Ariana G. Savino

Captain Seth R. Koval

Captain Curtis J. Angst

Technical Sergeant Ashley Pruitt

Technical Sergeant Tyler Simmons

They were serving aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker, one of the workhorses of the United States Air Force. Tanker crews rarely get headlines, but almost every aircraft operating in combat depends on them. Fighters, bombers, reconnaissance aircraft — they all rely on tanker crews orbiting quietly in the background, extending their range and keeping them in the fight.

It is demanding and unforgiving work. Aerial refueling is one of the most technically precise operations in military aviation. Two aircraft flying hundreds of miles per hour only feet apart, often in darkness, often after hours already spent in the cockpit.

But beyond the aircraft and the mission were six human beings.

Major Alex Klinner was a 33-year-old father of three young children. He had just arrived in the region days before the crash. Those who knew him described a devoted father and leader who loved his family and loved serving his country.

Captain Ariana Savino was known among her fellow airmen for her professionalism and dedication to the mission.

Captain Seth Koval and Captain Curtis Angst served in the Air National Guard, part of the unique citizen-airman tradition where people balance civilian careers and family life with answering the nation’s call to serve.

Technical Sergeant Ashley Pruitt represented the backbone of the enlisted force that keeps every mission running.

Technical Sergeant Tyler Simmons served as a boom operator — one of the most demanding jobs in aviation, guiding the refueling boom into another aircraft just feet away while both aircraft move through the sky at high speed.

They were young. They had futures ahead of them. Families. Plans. Dreams that extended far beyond the cockpit.

And yet they chose to serve.

Americans are fortunate in one important respect: losses like this are rare in our military today. Our technology, training, and professionalism mean that catastrophic accidents do not happen often. But that can sometimes make it easier for the country to forget something important.

Every time the United States uses military power, young Americans carry the weight of that decision.

They climb into aircraft. They step onto ships. They patrol distant deserts and mountains. They do it knowing the risks, knowing that sometimes the cost can be everything.

“The last full measure of devotion” is not a phrase meant for ceremony. It is a reality that these six Americans accepted when they chose to serve.

For those of us who have flown in uniform, the loss of fellow aviators carries a particular weight. We know the checklists. We know the trust required between a crew that straps into an aircraft together.

When something goes wrong, it is never just an airplane that is lost.

It is a crew.

It is friendships.

It is families waiting at home.

Tonight there are six families whose lives will never be the same. Parents who lost children. Spouses who lost partners. Children who will grow up hearing stories about someone they loved deeply but will never see again.

We cannot ease that loss.

But we can remember.

Remember that these were not just service members in a headline. They were Americans who believed their country was worth serving. People with hopes, dreams, and futures who chose a life of duty.

Six Americans who climbed into an aircraft to serve their nation.

And never came home.

But as painful as losses like this are, they are also a reminder of something we should never take for granted.

The United States military is extraordinarily capable and extraordinarily professional. That professionalism is one reason losses like this are rare.

That is not the case everywhere.

Right now, thousands of Ukrainians are dying every week defending their homeland from Russia’s brutal war of conquest. Farmers, teachers, mechanics, students — ordinary people who picked up rifles and put on uniforms because their country was invaded.

They are not fighting thousands of miles away. They are fighting in their own towns and fields. They are fighting for the right to exist as a free nation.

For them, loss is not rare. It is constant.

Entire units wiped out. Cities turned to rubble. Families shattered every single day by a war that never needed to happen.

The scale of that sacrifice is almost impossible to comprehend.

When Americans mourn six brave airmen, we should do so with full hearts and deep gratitude. Their sacrifice matters. Their service matters. Their lives mattered.

But it should also remind us how fortunate we are — and how brutal war truly is when it arrives on your doorstep.

War is never clean. It is never simple. And it is never free.

The six Americans we lost this week understood the risks when they chose to serve.

Ukraine’s soldiers understand those same risks every day.

And still they fight.

That reality should remind all of us just how precious peace really is.

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