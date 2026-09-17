Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Mloowho's avatar
Mloowho
8h

I have always said this the constitution is only as strong as the people that uphold it. And for about 248 years, people have done a pretty good job on both sides until this administration. They’ve stomped all over it. I would even go so far as to say they shit on it. Pardon my analogy.

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Jude's avatar
Jude
8h

Well, Adam, you've done it again. Each of the last three times I've read your essays I've thought, Wow! This is the best one yet. And now I'm thinking that about this one.

The fact that it's *people* defending the Constitution that saves us each time is so clearly true, and yet I'd never thought of it quite like that, and this switch in perspective is really illuminating. Thank you.

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