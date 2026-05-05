Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Marietta's avatar
Marietta
7h

My three books will arrive tomorrow; all will be donated to public or school libraries.

Thank you Adam. Can’t wait to read before donating.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
7h

You honor your friend, Captain Andreas, by keeping his memory bright. Hope the book takes off...

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