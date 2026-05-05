Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Nancy Voltmer's avatar
Nancy Voltmer
1h

Are there any repercussions for the president when all he does is spend spend spend? Painting the reflecting pool, the arch, the ballroom and any of the other million projects he’s starting are costing a lot of money. Money we don’t have does he not have to go to Congress and get permission for any of that? And if he does, why aren’t they doing something about it and opposing him just so frustrating thank you.

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Skepticat
1h

When (if) we finally have a fairly normal administration in charge, do you think it will be possible that some or any of the people unjustly fired will offered their former jobs—if they’re even willing to return? Is there also a chance that international organizations from which he has withdrawn the U.S. would be willing to reinstate the U.S., though obviously not in a favored position?

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