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Paid Subscriber Edition for the Week of 5/4/2026
We’re back at it with another Ask Me Anything! Throw your questions below in the comments. Iran continues to dominate headlines, but feel free to include whatever is top of mind for you based on the Supreme Court ruling from last week and the latest drama from the president. Paid subscribers can drop their questions in the comments section and I will respond later this week!
And as a reminder, annual memberships are 20% off for a limited time only. The midterms are six months away and I want to do my part to keep everyone informed and engaged.
Are there any repercussions for the president when all he does is spend spend spend? Painting the reflecting pool, the arch, the ballroom and any of the other million projects he’s starting are costing a lot of money. Money we don’t have does he not have to go to Congress and get permission for any of that? And if he does, why aren’t they doing something about it and opposing him just so frustrating thank you.
When (if) we finally have a fairly normal administration in charge, do you think it will be possible that some or any of the people unjustly fired will offered their former jobs—if they’re even willing to return? Is there also a chance that international organizations from which he has withdrawn the U.S. would be willing to reinstate the U.S., though obviously not in a favored position?