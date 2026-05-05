We’re back at it with another Ask Me Anything! Throw your questions below in the comments. Iran continues to dominate headlines, but feel free to include whatever is top of mind for you based on the Supreme Court ruling from last week and the latest drama from the president. Paid subscribers can drop their questions in the comments section and I will respond later this week!



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