Hey everybody, no AMA this Saturday because…I am in Ukraine! In lieu of answering questions from the comments section, here is a special video from the ground (which may prompt questions for you next week).

I announced during one of the shows a few days ago that I would be traveling, and many of you correctly guessed where I was heading. Many thanks to my good friend Terry Virts for filling in and reporting the breaking news this week.

My trip to Ukraine actually started several days ago when I left for my brief travel, and it began with a stark reminder for how the war has impacted everyday life. You used to be able to fly directly into the country, but since the Russian invasion, entry into Ukraine has been redirected and ultimately limited. Instead of just a few legs to my journey, it took a flight to Munich, a connection to Warsaw, a four hour bus ride to a train station, then an additional nine hour train ride to get into Kyiv. Inconvenience pales in comparison to the impacts of war, but when you think about its practical application for folks trying to visit family or conduct any sort of economic activity in the country you can see the disruption Russia has caused on many levels.

For more on this and updates on the war, I hope you’ll tune into my report above for more on what my experience has been like and what lies ahead. See you all soon!

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