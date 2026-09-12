Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Lora Poepping's avatar
Lora Poepping
5h

Please express to the Ukrainian people that there are millions of us here in the U.S. trying to make political change here so we fully support them again. We know that “thoughts and prayers” won’t make this happen. Safe travels Adam.

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L B Bowen's avatar
L B Bowen
5h

Thank you for taking such a risk! The Ukrainians were attacked with no provocation and have fought so hard to keep their freedom. I have donated to the White Stork but would like to know how else I can help. Slava Ukraini!

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