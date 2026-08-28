Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Mloowho's avatar
Mloowho
17m

Adam I am mortified. I just heard that the soldier that attempted to jump off the USS Abraham Lincoln may get in trouble and get drop and pay and or rank. As someone who works in behavioral health, I finally absolutely appalling and if this is the case, we need to speak out about this because it’s not OK to be punished for having these suicidal ideations considering the horrible situation, they were in, and God only knows what else this service member was going through..

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mike mcaleese's avatar
mike mcaleese
14m

Thank you Adam for sharing this. I just wish the American people would open their eyes and take a stand

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