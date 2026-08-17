Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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M3333's avatar
M3333
5h

The Orange traitor calls us patriot Democrats “communists” and then is openly siding with the communist dictator of North Korea??? Vote all blue as I intend to do!!!

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Ballard Graham's avatar
Ballard Graham
5h

America has a vile, disgusting, sicko running our beloved country! America, we must fix this disaster and accept the damage already done by his and his regime’s madness!

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