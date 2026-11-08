Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Cindy Carpenter's avatar
Cindy Carpenter
5h

I don’t like who we’ve become

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Gil's avatar
Gil
5h

Been waiting for your thoughts on this. Appreciate pilots perspective.

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