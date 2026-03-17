Save The Date: Weekly Live Politics Debrief
Join me Wednesday for our weekly Live Politics Debrief for paid subscribers!
Mark your calendar: our weekly Live Politics Debrief is WEDNESDAY 3/18 at 4:00EST/3:00CST.
Other than marking your calendar, there’s nothing you need to do ahead of time. You’ll get a notification from Substack or an email when I go Live. You’ll be able to join live, weigh in, and hear my thoughts directly and in real time.
If you’re a paid member, I am so grateful for your support.
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, I would be honored to have you as part of our community.
It can be pretty dark out there. But this community is a beacon of hope for me as we fight for democracy. Join us.
Will you provide a link, Adam?
No calendar entry?