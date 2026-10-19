Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Sue Ellen Scheppke's avatar
Sue Ellen Scheppke
3h

My husband and I can't wait to vote for Talarico...today, or tomorrow at the latest!

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4 replies
charlene turenne's avatar
charlene turenne
3h

It's about time Republicans are held accountable for their actions and rheteroic!

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