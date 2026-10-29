Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
6h

Very valuable information Adam. And so true. Cannot wait for our military to be rescued from Hegseth’s hands and rebuilt.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Adam Kinzinger and others
Marty Smith's avatar
Marty Smith
6h

I read this on Joe Walsh Substack:

Doug Whitley is the former president of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. He was president of the chamber when I was in Congress. He was what we would call, back in the day, a good “normal” Republican, and I was “Mr. Tea Party Republican.” We did not always see eye to eye.

He wrote a letter to the editor a few days back responding to Donald Trump’s request to vote as if “he is on the ballot.” Whitley then proceeded to write the most compelling and damning case about what Trump has done these past two years that I have ever seen.

So, instead of my words this time, I wanted to put Whitley’s letter to the editor in front of you. Please share it with everyone you know.

And by the way, remember when we used to write letters to the editor? Haha!👇

To the Editor:

Donald Trump asked me to vote as if he is on the ballot. Gladly.

Thanks for war with Iran, disrupting oil, erratic tariffs, unraveling global economics, and raising the cost of living for Americans.

Thanks for January 6 and pardoning all the rioters.

Thanks for putting masked, unidentified militia on American streets to surveille, track, and kill American citizens.

Thanks is for implementing inhumane deportation policies, detention centers, and denying due process.

Thanks for disrupting billions in medical research, stalling alternative energy initiatives, destabilizing the State Department, DHHS, CDC, EPA, National Parks, Smithsonian, Kennedy Center, and more.

Thanks for ruining and politicizing the DOJ, Secretary Hegseth whimsical decapitating military leadership, and sanctioning live streamed execution.

Thanks for increasing the deficit by $11 trillion while POTUS and discriminating against Republican voters in “blue” states by withholding grants, disaster aid, and congressionally approved spending in spite.

Thanks for disparaging our Canadian neighbors, excusing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, undermining NATO, ignoring international law, praising dictators, and generally destroying decades of trust building and respect for American influence around the globe.

Thanks for demonstrating what autocratic despots can do to enrich family and friends when granted unchecked power.

Thanks for reminding us how easy it is to undermine the values of a 250-year-old democracy that heretofore depended upon honorable people of goodwill serving the public’s interest. Democracy is in peril when truth, facts, and history is distorted and a free press is undermined.

Thanks for the chaos,

Doug Whitley

Northport

That’s all for this week, except for this: Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to The Social Contract with Joe Walsh on Substack. Please. As you know, I’m an independent, solo voice, and I need all the help I can get to keep this little choo-choo train going. Thank you.

BE BRAVE,

Reply
Share
3 replies by Adam Kinzinger and others
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture