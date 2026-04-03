Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Recorded Live: Let's Discuss the downed F-15

A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
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Adam Kinzinger
Apr 03, 2026

Thank you Carol Johnston, Pamela, Richard E. Rae, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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