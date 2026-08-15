Hey everyone! Happy weekend. Take some time today and decompress, if possible. We will still be here monday!
Again, a heartfelt “thanks” to all subscribers, but specifically those who are paid. This is one of the ONLY things I put behind a paywall, because my goal in this effort is to get information out far and wide, not just to inform you, but to p…
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Ask Me Anything Answers! August 15, 2026
∙ Paid
Hey everyone! Happy weekend. Take some time today and decompress, if possible. We will still be here monday!
Adam Kinzinger Podcast
I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
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