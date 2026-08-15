Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Ask Me Anything Answers! August 15, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger
∙ Paid

Hey everyone! Happy weekend. Take some time today and decompress, if possible. We will still be here monday!

Again, a heartfelt “thanks” to all subscribers, but specifically those who are paid. This is one of the ONLY things I put behind a paywall, because my goal in this effort is to get information out far and wide, not just to inform you, but to p…

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