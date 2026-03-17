Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Quick Video: The World Says No, Trump Cries and Whines

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Mar 17, 2026

The baby “never needed anyone” anyway.

What a sniveling child

Lets keep slapping this baby in his political face. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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