Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Skepticat's avatar
Skepticat
1m

I agree totally, though a prison sentence seems apropos.

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Beyond labels's avatar
Beyond labels
3m

Personally, I think impeachment is too good for him.

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