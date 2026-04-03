Developing situation — last updated April 3, 2026 Iranian state media has published footage and photos of wreckage analysts have identified as an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath. An ACES II ejection seat has been photographed. A U.S. C-130 and UH-60 Black Hawks have been spotted over southwestern Iran. CENTCOM has not officially confirmed.

I have sat in the cockpits of planes over hostile territory and thought about this moment. Every pilot does. You run it through your head before you strap in — not because you’re afraid, but because that mental rehearsal is what keeps you alive if it happens.

Today, it happened to someone else.

On April 3, 2026, Iranian state media circulated photos of aircraft wreckage that open-source analysts quickly identified as belonging to an F-15E Strike Eagle — specifically, one bearing the “LN” tail code of the 48th Fighter Wing out of RAF Lakenheath, England. Iran initially claimed it had shot down an F-35. It had not. The wreckage shows unmistakable F-15E features: fuselage sections, external mounting points, and tail markings consistent with the 493rd or 494th Fighter Squadron.

Photos circulating on social media also show an ACES II ejection seat — the Advanced Concept Ejection Seat system used in the F-15E — which means at least one crew member punched out. The F-15E carries two people: a pilot in the front seat and a Weapon Systems Officer in the back. Their fate is unknown as of this writing. Iranian state media has called on civilians to help “capture” the American airmen. The Iranian armed forces, to their apparent credit, told those civilians not to harm them. That is a small mercy in an otherwise grim situation. If confirmed, this would be the first U.S. manned combat aircraft lost over Iranian territory since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28.

Now let me tell you what it’s like to train for this, because I did. Every combat-coded Air Force pilot goes through SERE school — Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape. I won’t describe what happens there in detail. What I will tell you is that by the time you finish, you are not afraid of capture. You are prepared for it. There is a profound difference between those two things. We memorize the Code of Conduct. We practice E&E routes — evasion and escape patterns — on every mission brief. We carry survival gear, signaling equipment, and encrypted communications devices. We know our blood chit. We know how to move at night, how to signal a rescue bird, how to resist interrogation, how to stay alive long enough for the cavalry to arrive. The moment you eject over hostile territory, you are not abandoned. You are the objective. Every available asset pivots toward getting you home.

And the cavalry? Right now, it’s already there. Video footage circulating on Iranian Telegram channels appears to show a U.S. C-130 Hercules flying low over southwestern Iran, deploying flares — a CSAR platform actively working a rescue profile. Reports also indicate UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters operating in the same area, their rotors turning in the skies above a country that was supposed to be enemy territory. That C-130 — likely an HC-130J Combat King II — is a dedicated personnel recovery aircraft. It carries fuel for the helicopters, it coordinates with satellites and airborne command assets, it serves as the brain of the rescue operation. The Black Hawks alongside it are likely HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft, or MH-60s from special operations — purpose-built to go into denied, contested, and degraded environments and come out with a warm body.

The crews flying those aircraft right now are not improvising. They have rehearsed this. They have rehearsed this over Iran-shaped terrain, in Iran-like threat environments, against simulated IRGC air defense systems. There is a reason the United States military invests billions of dollars in personnel recovery infrastructure: because we made a promise, and we keep it. No one left behind. That is not a bumper sticker. It is a doctrine, and it is the most serious promise the American military makes to the people it sends into harm’s way.

I want you to understand the complexity of what’s happening right now over that desert. Those rescue crews are operating inside an active threat environment. Iranian air defenses — the same systems that may have brought down the F-15E — are still active. IRGC ground forces are searching for the downed airmen. Iranian civilians have been urged to join the hunt. And yet there are Americans in the air, flying low, burning flares, doing the job. That is not recklessness. That is professionalism at a level that most of the world cannot comprehend. I know what those pilots in that C-130 are thinking right now. They are thinking about their checklist. They are thinking about their fuel state, their threat picture, their communication windows. They are not thinking about politics. They are not thinking about headlines. They are thinking: where is he, and how do we get him out. You don’t train for this and then hesitate when it matters. You train so that when it matters, you don’t have to think — you just execute.

America’s Combat Search and Rescue capability is, without exaggeration, the best the world has ever produced. No other nation on earth has the doctrine, the dedicated airframes, the trained personnel, and the sheer institutional will to go this deep into denied airspace for one of their own. Not two. Not a squad. One pilot, one WSO, and the entire apparatus of American personnel recovery swings into motion. That is what we built. That is what we maintain. That is what is happening right now, in real time, over Iran.

I am not going to pretend this isn’t serious. It is. Losing an F-15E over Iran is a significant event, strategically and symbolically. The crew — whose names and faces I don’t know but whose brotherhood I share — are in profound danger. The geopolitical noise around this will be deafening before the day is out. But I want you to hold onto something while the politicians and pundits do their thing: the people who matter most right now are not in Washington. They’re not on cable news. They are in the air over Iran, and possibly on the ground in Iran, doing the hardest job in the world with extraordinary composure.

America trains longer, flies harder, and rescues deeper than any nation on earth. Today, that training is being tested in real time, in one of the most contested airspaces on the planet. I believe in those crews. I believe in the doctrine they’re executing. And I believe we will know more in the hours ahead. Pray for the airmen. Trust the training. Watch the sky.

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