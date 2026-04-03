Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Donald Lee Van Wormer's avatar
Donald Lee Van Wormer
3d

Well put Colonel!

Don Van Wormer

USN retired Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman (Air Warfare)

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Jason Merchey's avatar
Jason Merchey
3d

Ya rush headlong into a poorly-planned war based on the fever dreams of a madman, and shit is going to go South. I would have a hard time not trying to murder the POTUS if my son was shot down while cruising around the Gulf in an American jet, and tortured or killed. Big time. Thankfully I'm not in that situation. Still, our fellow Americans are suffering in numerous ways--and for me not the least of which is financially and mentally.

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