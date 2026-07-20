Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Laura Lawrence's avatar
Laura Lawrence
8h

Great parody, Adam! My two favorite lines that sum him up perfectly:

"[A] landfill is part of history.”

"His likeness had become the commemorative equivalent of kudzu."

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Linda Morgan's avatar
Linda Morgan
8h

I love it. Especially the Kudzu comparison. 🤣🤣

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