Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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No Kings Video: Millions of You Sent The Wannabe King a Clear Message!

It was a great day for freedom. And a BAD day for ol' Donny.
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Mar 28, 2026

You guys are amazing. The marches today broke records and sent a clear message to the wannabe king in the White House: America has no king and we won’t stop fighting against the authoritarians trying to destroy our democracy.

I filmed this at the park with my son and seeing the marches today gave me so much hope for his future. Because of patriots like you I believe the future of this country is bright.

And if today was such a great day for freedom loving Americans like us…image how HORRIBLE it must have been for ol’ Donny.

Join the fight against the thugs trying to trample our democracy by becoming a free or paid member. And remember, No Kings!

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