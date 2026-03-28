No Kings Video: Millions of You Sent The Wannabe King a Clear Message!

You guys are amazing. The marches today broke records and sent a clear message to the wannabe king in the White House: America has no king and we won’t stop fighting against the authoritarians trying to destroy our democracy.
I filmed this at the park with my son and seeing the marches today gave me so much hope for his future. Because of patriots like you I believe the future of this country is bright.
And if today was such a great day for freedom loving Americans like us…image how HORRIBLE it must have been for ol’ Donny.
Join the fight against the thugs trying to trample our democracy by becoming a free or paid member. And remember, No Kings!