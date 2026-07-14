Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Claudia johnson's avatar
Claudia johnson
8h

Adam, you act surprised. This is Trump. It is always about him. It’s always about him. One of his serfs died and it really is only about how it affects him. Nothing’s changed. You know the definition of crazy is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Just a reminder that we cannot change the man he is what he is and I cannot wait for the day when he is no longer in the news or in my feed or part of the political landscape. Keep up the good work.

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Raskolnikov's avatar
Raskolnikov
8h

I would HAPPILY deliver tRump’s eulogy

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