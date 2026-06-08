This was from a couple days ago. But worth a watch!
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Live with Phillips P. OBrien and Adam Kinzinger
A recording from Adam Kinzinger and Phillips P. OBrien's live video
Jun 08, 2026
Adam Kinzinger Podcast
I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
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