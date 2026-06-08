Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Live with Phillips P. OBrien and Adam Kinzinger

A recording from Adam Kinzinger and Phillips P. OBrien's live video
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Phillips P. OBrien's avatar
Adam Kinzinger and Phillips P. OBrien
Jun 08, 2026

This was from a couple days ago. But worth a watch!

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