Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Ellen Brown's avatar
Ellen Brown
4h

Like most associated with our president, Paxton is wholly and uniquely unqualified. He is not worthy of a seat in the U.S. Senate. Trump’s narcissism led him to choose a loyalist over John Cornyn. My hope is that Democrats don’t squander this opportunity.

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Luckless Pedestrian's avatar
Luckless Pedestrian
4h

It’s astounding to me that a candidate so obviously corrupt as Paxton is a major party nominee for US senate and has a chance to win.

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