Hey everybody,

I have some very exciting news to share: this community just passed 500,000 total subscribers!

In some ways, it’s just an arbitrary number, no different than 499,000 or 501,000. But it also represents something real and meaningful to me, and I hope it does to you too.

Every day I am blown away by the size and impact of this community. To be perfectly honest, when I launched my Substack, I had no idea how many people would want to read what I had to say. After all, I spent my last years in Congress investigating a president of my own party and telling hard truths that nobody on my side wanted to hear.

But you all answered that question for me.

Now, this is one of the fastest growing communities on Substack and we are close to cracking the top 10 Bestsellers list in U.S. politics – Substack’s biggest and most competitive category with some truly impressive people and outlets.

Size isn’t everything, but our growth reflects the energy in this community and the impact we are having in the country.

Put another way, you guys are powering one of the biggest and fastest growing independent media outlets in THE WORLD.

Like I said, I’m blown away.

And, I’m proud of what we have built together. I hope you feel like the daily news show and column give you the insights you need on the chaos each day, but without overwhelming your inbox.

We have big plans coming down the road, but I’ll save those announcements for another day. For now, I want to say “thank you” and take a little time on this Saturday afternoon to enjoy what we’ve built together.

And if you’ve been reading my work and haven’t taken the plunge to become a paid member, I’d ask you to consider it. This independent journalism is making a difference and is supported by readers like you. I don’t have any corporate bosses billionaires backing me. Just readers who want to pitch in for less than a cup of coffee each week to allow me to keep fighting the good fight. Join us today!

I am opening up the comments, just for this post, to anyone who wants to chime in. Tell me what you think about what we’ve done so far and what you’d like to see from this Substack in the future!

So again, thank you for being here. Today is for appreciating the view from where we are on the mountain. And tomorrow, we’ll start climbing again, together, so we have greater reach and greater impact on this country we love so much.

- Adam

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