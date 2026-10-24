Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Stephen Quatrano's avatar
Stephen Quatrano
8h

Thank you!!

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Mark Kowalsky's avatar
Mark Kowalsky
8h

Well done Adam. This is what happens when you place Nation above Party

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