Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Regina Peruggi's avatar
Regina Peruggi
7h

Amen! He and Cassidy and Susan Collins and all those who know better should be ashamed of themselves for voting in the worst , least qualified cabinet ever. And, having voted them in, all bad decisions, double dealing, cruel policies, and revenge prosecutions that resulted.

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
7h

I blame him personally, and others just like him, for where we are today. I hope his book tour crashes and burns.

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