Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Sheila's avatar
Sheila
38m

I cannot wait until all these A-holes are impeached, convicted and removed or jailed. I pray we’ll be able to count on our elected officials, those who are left after the midterms, to do the RIGHT thing and go after all these incompetent jerks!!! I must say I have my doubts!! First, we have to win the midterms!!!

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
33m

Frightening that our security is in the hands of absolute MORONS

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