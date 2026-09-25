Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Beyond labels's avatar
Beyond labels
2h

I sure hope you're right. I just worry about what other things "they" have up their sleeves to prevent this from happening.

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Rick Cook's avatar
Rick Cook
2h

If ever we needed an anti-Republican wave, it's now. I'm not advocating for conservative or liberal ideals...just a return to normal order, where we treat our allies with dignity and deal with our enemies appropriate to their behavior. I'm looking for honesty and justice from our government. Unfortunately, the Republican Party has earned America's disgust, as well as their distrust and mistrust. I'm hoping for a return to the day when compromise was possible.

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