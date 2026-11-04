The blue tsunami came crashing down on Trump last night. Now let’s go do the work for our country.

Friends, what a night! My goodness. I’m still blown away over the complete whoopin’ that the GOP took all across the country.

They got spanked in Senate races.

Hammered in House races.

Gutted in governors races.

And lit up in legislative races.

Folks, I am so proud of you. Of us. Americans sent the clearest message imaginable to Donald Trump and MAGA:

GOOD RIDDANCE.

Let’s celebrate the first, and certainly not the last, blow to Trump’s power. In fact, the late Senator Lindsey Graham predicted this moment 10 years ago.

It might be called poetic justice that his sister just lost his South Carolina Senate seat. It will be the first time since 1960 that a Republican has not held that seat.

But history was made all over the map. Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia will the country’s first Black, female governor. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire will be the country’s first openly gay male U.S. senator. Juliana Stratton won in Illinois, making her and Tammy Duckworth the first two women of color to represent the same state in the Senate. And it was even the first time a Pope has voted in a U.S. election!

The good news will keep rolling in throughout today and tomorrow. There’s more than I could ever fit in one piece.

But there’s one thing I do know: it’s time to save our democracy!

And it starts with accountability. Democrats will have the solemn responsibility to investigate the mind-blowing corruption of the Trump administration. There’s no telling how deep it goes and there will be more than any one committee can handle.

And then comes the media. Let’s be honest, legacy media has failed spectacularly at holding Donald Trump accountable the last 18 months. That’s why independent media has absolutely thrived.

My independent journalism has steadfastly held this administration accountable, calling balls and strikes over their incompetence, corruption, and cruelty.

And what do I have to show for it? Over the last 18 months I’ve been threatened, taunted, investigated, and sued by MAGA. But it didn’t stop me from coming to you with the truth every single day.

But I refused to back down.

I refused to be silenced.

Just like you all refused to look away from what was happening in America.

Now, I am doubling down on the future of my independent journalism and asking you to join me. Paid subscribers are the reason I can do this work full time and spread this message far and wide. So, if you support my work and want to super charge accountability of Trump and MAGA, become a paid subscriber today!

It’s been an incredibly dark 18 months, but now the rays of hope are shining through again. Our country sent an undeniable message to the cruel authoritarians that we have had enough.

Democracy prevailed last night. Now let’s go restore its foundations, hold the corrupt accountable, and build a brighter future for this country we love so much.

- Adam

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