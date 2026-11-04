Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Linsey M.'s avatar
Linsey M.
1h

Thank you, Adam, for your tireless work! 👏👏👏

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John Aerni's avatar
John Aerni
1h

Many thanks to you, Adam, among many others - Joyce Vance, Heather Cox Richardson, Prof Timothy Snyder, and so many others - for fighting every day to save our democracy!

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