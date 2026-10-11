Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Aline Balbas's avatar
Aline Balbas
12h

Really good news!

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Holly
12h

What a beautiful reminder this lovely Sunday morning ! Thank you once again Adam. It is very easy to think that we are helpless as this craziness continues in our country . I was just reading John Lewis’ speech to speak up , speak out and get in the way. Make good trouble . Amen.

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