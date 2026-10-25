Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Andrea Madden's avatar
Andrea Madden
4h

Loving the good news! Keep it coming!

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ClaireG's avatar
ClaireG
4h

I wonder why I cannot even read this today. My brain is overcome with dread of being let down again by the results of the mid-term. I do not think my heart can take much more disappointment. The last ten years have taken their toll. I will give your piece a “heart” and move on and hope that my optimism and fire for change is stoked again.

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