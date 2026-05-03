Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Elise Solomon's avatar
Elise Solomon
2h

THANKS FOR THE GOOD NEWS!!!!!!!!!

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Joan Bailey's avatar
Joan Bailey
2h

Thank you for looking and sharing the bright spots in our country. There are always blessings if one looks hard enough.

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