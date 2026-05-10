Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Tom McG's avatar
Tom McG
6h

Straight to the heart Adam. Happy Mother’s Day to your bride!

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sasmith@thebaratfoundation.org's avatar
sasmith@thebaratfoundation.org
6h

My brother sister and I learned civics and civic engagement from our mom and dad. On Mother’s Day my dad would quote

“God could not be everywhere, and, therefore, he made mothers." – Rudyard Kipling

Happy mother’s Day to our biological non biological who mentor and serve so many.

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