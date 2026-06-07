Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Cindy Andrews's avatar
Cindy Andrews
8hEdited

I’m not even going to church today Adam you out did any sermon we will ever hear! Amen Thank You for ALL you do!We have your back out here. I kept being nice to my Big time maga Dad, he’s now voting Democrat! There Is Hope IF we stay kind and persistent! God protect you sir and all you love!

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J. Stillman Brodeur's avatar
J. Stillman Brodeur
8h

Wow! Thanks, Adam. I really needed that!

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