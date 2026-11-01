Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Michael Otter's avatar
Michael Otter
11h

You're right Adam. This story is what is so good about this country, the decency of people helping people they don't even know. Thank you for sharing such an uplifting story. It makes most everything better knowing this!

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Lori Rubenstein's avatar
Lori Rubenstein
11h

I love this! I was telling my grandkids about walking around at Halloween with a UNICEF box/can and bringing them back to school the next day. They thought that sounded odd. Then I said, "you're going to strangers houses asking for them to give you candy!" They admitted that was super strange when you think about it.

Maybe changing the mindset of kids at this young age to care about community by collecting for others with a little UNICEF box could change their trajectory in a healthier direction.

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