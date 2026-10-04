Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Victoria Stone's avatar
Victoria Stone
6h

Thanks for highlighting these beautiful moments. Unfortunately, you are right about the podcasters who are poisoning some young men with misogyny and contempt for women, I’m seeing the effects in someone I love and am fighting hard to combat it. I wish people could just look at each other as fellow human beings- that would solve a lot of problems.

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
6h

JUST OUT: “President Donald Trump said he plans to send $90 checks to more than 20 million seniors this month ‒ his latest giveaway of government funds before the November midterm election.”

This is Trump’s most recent display of his belief that the American people can be bought.

Trump is in a frenzy to empty the U.S. treasury to pay as much bribe money to as many voters as he possibly can before the November 3rd elections.

With the polls showing that the American people increasingly see Trump for the demented, unpredictable psychopath that he is, this last-ditch desperate effort to buy our votes is so repulsive that he’ll soon discover how it will backfire on him.

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