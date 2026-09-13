Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Andrea Madden's avatar
Andrea Madden
2h

You are so courageous and honest in your perseverance for truth! I admire you so much! Be safe and blessing from Tennessee this Sunday morning!

We need more folks like you!

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Schmiegelow Michele's avatar
Schmiegelow Michele
2h

Thank you for going there and helping Americans understand what is really at stake in Ukraine : not just the war between David and Goliath but between two visions of the world. Freedom and democracy against dictatorship and oligarchy. Human dignity against corruption and oppression.

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