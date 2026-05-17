Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Kelly Rohrer's avatar
Kelly Rohrer
4h

Good news is a healing balm given all the depressing news we are bombarded with each day. Thank you for sharing something positive.

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Deb Haugh's avatar
Deb Haugh
4h

I love me some positive news.

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