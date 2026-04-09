Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Pat's avatar
Pat
12h

Why is Vance in Hungary to promote yet another dictator? Why is that US

Business? Even Marco Rubio went there! How about focusing on problems in the US? I get more furious by the day

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Sally Sprague's avatar
Sally Sprague
12h

Thank you Adam. All too true, just wish upper level would handle this problem before we’re doomed.

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