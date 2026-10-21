Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
10hEdited

The level of corruption , flagrant abuse of power, fanaticism and sewage pouring out of the Trump administration is simply staggering!!

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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
10h

These are despicable people in the GOP. Shameful. Thank you, Adam, for speaking out on behalf of the brave families who have the courage to put themselves on the line for each other. My heart breaks for them.

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