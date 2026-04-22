Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Emergency Video: You Did It Virginia!

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Apr 22, 2026

It was close…too close, but a win is a win. And the GOP is not happy that the bomb they lit blew up in their face!

This was just the first in many victories to come! Join me. Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

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