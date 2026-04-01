Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Emergency Video: Trumps Executive Order

And silent Republicans
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Apr 01, 2026

Trump signed an illegal executive order today, that is basically the “SAVE” act. Here are my thoughts.

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