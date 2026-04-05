Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Emergency Video: My Thoughts on the Heroic Rescue

An Easter Celebration
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Apr 05, 2026

If you haven’t seen trumps tweet today… what in the world is going on in his mush brains?

Anyway, happy Easter, and what a great save

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