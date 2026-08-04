BREAKING: Court Blocks Trump's Voter Ban, Moreno Breaks His Silence on Max Miller, RFK Caught Selling Books Off Fauci Hearing, and more...

Hey everyone. Welcome back and happy Tuesday. Good to have you here.

Our top story today: a federal court has blocked yet another brazen attempt by this administration to manipulate our elections. The White House tried to stop new citizens, people who just took the oath, from getting help registering to vote. And the judge who struck it down was really clear about why. He said it was likely intentional discrimination.

We’ll also get into RFK Jr. and Rand Paul turning their Fauci circus into a book-selling operation, Senator Moreno finally going public on Max Miller as Trump waves the whole thing off, a court ruling that allows ICE agents to keep their masks on, and Trump’s greatest oil companies in the world just became greedy profiteers. We’ll talk about what changed.

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Let’s get to it.

1. Judge Rules Trump Voter Ban Was Intentional Discrimination

On Monday, a federal judge blocked a Trump policy that stopped nonpartisan groups from helping newly naturalized citizens register to vote. Under that ruling, when you finished your citizenship ceremony, groups like the League of Women Voters weren’t allowed to help you sign up right there on the spot.

This affected people who did everything the right way, not illegal immigrants. These people took the time to study, waited years, passed the test, and took the oath. And the first thing this administration wanted to do was make it harder for them to register to vote, as if all of that wasn’t patriotic enough.

The judge said he found the ban was, quote, “motivated by discriminatory intent.” He pointed to the head of Citizenship and Immigration Services, who had gone on the record saying immigrants, quote, “threaten to reshape the nation electorally by becoming citizens.” That language is straight out of the great replacement theory playbook, a conspiracy claiming there’s a plot to swap out the American electorate. And that idea has done real damage in this country, including violence.

And here’s what this sinister plot actually looks like in real life. Volunteers at a folding table helping people fill out a form. These groups have been doing it for decades, including all four years of Trump’s first term. We’re talking about American citizens signing up to vote.

This administration will come after any immigrants, no matter if they want to do it by the book or not. Don’t let them fool you into thinking they want people coming in the right way. They don’t want people coming in at all. This administration despises immigrants, for whatever sick political or cultural reason they don’t want to admit.

We make a promise to people around the world. Come here legally, do the work, and you’ll be one of us. These folks kept their end of the deal. If this administration has a problem with that, they have a problem with America.

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2. RFK and Rand Paul Cash In on the Fauci Hearings

Last week, Dr. Fauci pleaded the Fifth in front of a Senate committee run by Rand Paul, and this week that committee is voting on whether to hold him in contempt. This whole ridiculous show is built on accusing Fauci of enriching himself off Covid.

So keep that in mind, enriching himself, while you watch this. Here’s the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on Fox after the hearing. Hannity asks him a simple question. What did you think of the hearing? Listen to where he goes:

He was asked about a congressional hearing and his answer was his book sales. He had been on social media all day hyping up the book as well. It was his anti-Fauci book from 2021, which jumped right back up the bestseller list after the hearing. And it’s not just him. Rand Paul, who is literally the senator running these hearings, has his own anti-Fauci book.

So these people hold the hearing, generate the outrage, and then sell you the book about that outrage. They’re accusing Fauci of profiting off the pandemic, while they are personally profiting off the hearings.

Paul’s big charge against Fauci is that he said one thing in public and another in private. So a reporter pointed out that Donald Trump did the exact same thing on COVID, telling Bob Woodward on tape that he was actually concerned while in public he was playing it down. Here’s Rand Paul when asked if Trump deserves the same scrutiny:

He can’t answer, because the standard was never the standard. It was only ever for Fauci.

This was never about oversight. It’s a book tour with subpoena power. And this contempt vote? Just another way to keep the show running. More headlines, more money for them! And one of these guys runs your entire health department, by the way. It’s insane.

3. Moreno Turns on Max Miller and Trump Looks Away

Congressman Max Miller, an Ohio Republican and a Trump endorsee, is facing serious allegations of domestic abuse. His ex-wife alleges in court filings that he physically abused her and their two-year-old daughter. Miller is denying everything. And as we’ve covered, his ex-wife is the daughter of a sitting Republican senator, Bernie Moreno of Ohio, who for weeks stayed quiet about all of it.

Well, not anymore. Over the weekend, Moreno put out an extraordinary public statement about his former son-in-law, saying Miller has, quote, “increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior, and, if there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

And now a second woman, former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, has filed a restraining order against Miller too.

So this is all pretty concerning, right? Well, what does the leader of the Republican Party have to say about credible abuse allegations from two women, one of them a Republican senator’s daughter? Here’s what the President has been saying:

Sir, the family did figure it out. The victim’s father happens to be a sitting U.S. senator and he says Max Miller should resign and that he holds his breath every minute Miller has custody of his granddaughter. What Trump is really saying is he doesn’t want to be the one to say it out loud, because Miller is one of his.

And Miller’s own defense tells you plenty. His answer to being accused of assaulting his wife was to ask, and I quote, “would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later?”

I mean, seriously, what is wrong with this guy?

Just a few weeks ago, this same party was demanding Democrats throw Graham Platner off the ballot in Maine over an allegation, and criticizing them for not doing it fast enough. But when the accused man is loyal to Trump, suddenly it’s on the families to sort it out. Kevin McCarthy, do you have any thoughts?

4. Court Lets ICE Agents Keep Their Masks On

Yesterday, a federal judge blocked New York’s law requiring ICE agents to unmask and show identification while making arrests. The Obama-appointed judge ruled that under the Constitution, a state can’t set the dress code for federal officers. On the pure legal question, that might be right, and other courts have said the same.

But if states can’t fix this, Congress can. Democrats have introduced five separate bills to address the issue, but not one Republican has signed on to any of them. And what are they even objecting to? This is an argument about whether armed federal agents get to grab people off American streets while hiding their faces and refusing to show a badge or a name. That’s not law enforcement. That’s secret police, and America is supposed to be the country where that can’t happen.

Look, I backed the police my entire career in Congress. Every real cop I know wears a badge and shows their face, because that is what responsible policing looks like. That’s how the public knows the government, and not some gang, is the one taking you away.

So let me say this loud and clear. If you will not show your face while you take an American into custody, you are a complete coward. You do not build trust with a community by terrorizing it from behind a mask. And if you are not willing to be publicly accountable for what you do in this country’s name, you do not deserve to wear the uniform, and you have no business calling yourself a public servant. Stand behind what you are doing, or step aside.

5. Trump Turns on Big Oil

Back in January, the President was getting what he wanted in Venezuela. Maduro was in custody, the operation looked clean, and it was time to decide the fate of their oil. So he went on Fox News and said this:

Our oil companies were “the biggest” and “the greatest.” And he had reason to be generous, because the industry put at least seventy five million dollars into electing him.

Seven months after that operation, we are deep into a war with Iran that he promised would be over just as quickly. We have fired off almost our entire supply of the long range missiles needed to deter Russia or China. And gas prices are up about forty percent since the first strikes, while Chevron just recorded its best quarter ever. So yesterday, Trump’s tone on those oil companies shifted:

So when things were breaking Trump’s way, he went on TV to brag about these companies and promised to reward them. But as soon as Americans started noticing what he is costing them at the pump, suddenly Big Oil is the problem. Not himself. Never himself.

Look, the President is not wrong that these profits are obscene in times like this. He is just the last man in America with any standing to say it. He begged these companies to help him get elected. He started the war that sent prices through the roof. But he just can’t bring himself to take the blame.

Some other stories that caught my eye:

President Trump spent Monday publicly tearing into Jeanine Pirro, his own hand-picked U.S. Attorney for D.C., telling reporters in the Oval Office she “choked” and “folded like an umbrella” after her office dropped the Reflecting Pool vandalism case. On Friday, Pirro moved to dismiss the indictment against David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist, writing in a court filing that the damage to the pool’s lining came from a flawed installation by the contractor, not vandalism. She said the Interior Department withheld information at the outset, and that her office never would have sought the indictment if it had seen the full record. Trump had touted the pool renovation as part of his D.C. facelift ahead of the country’s 250th birthday, and when it kept leaking, he repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that vandals had cut a gash in the bottom. Hearn was arrested in June after stopping at the pool during a bike ride.

The House Ethics Committee on Monday recommended that Rep. Chuck Edwards, a North Carolina Republican, be censured for what it called persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct toward two young female staffers in his office. The bipartisan panel found “substantial reason to believe” Edwards violated House rules on sexual harassment and hostile workplaces, though it did not find evidence that he propositioned the women or engaged in sexual activity with them. Edwards’ team is calling that an exoneration, arguing the committee cleared him of actual misconduct and built its censure recommendation on vague conduct standards instead. The investigation included 16 witness interviews and nearly 1,500 pages of evidence, and it documented romantic text messages, gifts of jewelry, and a Broadway trip Edwards arranged for one staffer after her breakup. Censure is the strongest punishment the committee can recommend short of expulsion, and the full House won’t vote until members return from recess in September.

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