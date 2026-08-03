Special Announcement: A New Series To Inspire You

Friends,

Happy Monday! First, let me say how much I appreciate everyone who takes the time to tune in every day. You’re the reason I do this work.

But I also have to acknowledge something that I hear all the time: the firehose of bad news can feel overwhelming. It’s too much. It makes everyone, including me sometimes, want to tune out instead of staying engaged.

That’s why today I am announcing a special new series: Believe, Fight, Win.

This will be a six-week series where, once a week, I’ll give you a reason to feel some hope, stay engaged in our country and your community, and some real, actionable steps we can take as a nation or for individuals who want to make a difference. Some of the topics I will touch on will be big and bold, like today’s video. Others might just inspire you to get involved at the local level and highlight how normal people just like you have helped defend our democracy near to home.

More than anything I want you to feel strong and hopeful in our ability to fix our country.

Today’s video is all about Accountability.

It’s a detailed look at a some key actions I think the next president should take to start removing the stain of Donald Trump’s presidency from America’s soul. Accountability not motivated by revenge, but by justice. Because electing a new president doesn’t magically reverse the damage Trump has done.

Some of the themes may sound familiar; I have touched on a few of these topics before. But the Trump family’s corruption grows every day, so the need for accountability is always growing with it.

I am really excited to share this passion project of mine with you. Please let me know what you think in the comments!



