Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Derek Smith's avatar
Derek Smith
2h

Betrayal is the perfect concept for the Trump administration, and the Republicans in office who support it. The sacred trust to uphold the Constitution was abrogated, and we, the people, have been most foully betrayed.

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Sue Dalling's avatar
Sue Dalling
2h

But how do we help Ukraine we can’t wait another 2 years.

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