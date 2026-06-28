Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Carol Luber's avatar
Carol Luber
5h

HOPE. Thank you Adam. You gave me Hope.

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Linda Lou's avatar
Linda Lou
5h

Hope!! I want my country back!!

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