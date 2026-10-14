Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Bruce Gordon's avatar
Bruce Gordon
3h

Thanks. I’ll remember this when I’m feeling like everything I am able to do isn’t enough !

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Victoria Stone's avatar
Victoria Stone
3h

Thank you for being a truth teller, your son will grow up proud of his father.

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