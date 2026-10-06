Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Cynthia Wiese's avatar
Cynthia Wiese
5h

My comment this morning is not related to this article although this was valuable. I’m somewhat upset after waking up this morning and finding out that President Trump addressed a group in Grand Island Nebraska and during his so-called campaign rally, he suggested that Iran take out LA and San Diego as they were not valuable cities. This absolutely got to my core. I am so upset. I cannot believe an American president would speak this way to a group of people. The president represents every citizen in America and to think he’s involved in a war with a Ron right now and says they have been obliterated of all of their weapons and yet he’s telling them to go ahead and take out two valuable cities in our country. Who talks like this? This sounds like a person that is very dangerous and deranged. I cannot believe that people are not upset this morning whether you’re a republican or a democrat this absolutely is no way for an American president to speak to people, and I can’t understand why people are not calling him out this morning.

The comments he makes get worse every day. He is the most unprofessional president we have ever had. I’m trying to understand what other countries think about America when our own president speaks like this about the very people he’s trusted to take care of and look out for their well-being. Obviously, I’m upset this morning. I’ll get off my soapbox and maybe you can provide some insight to us today …thank you.

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Alice Cooksey's avatar
Alice Cooksey
5h

I am one of those Independents who can’t stand Trump but I am also leery of some Democratic positions. The Democratic Party is the vehicle we must use to rid ourselves of MAGA.

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