Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Elaine Garley's avatar
Elaine Garley
5h

Sofia, thank you for your letter. With tears in my eyes, I'm making a list of who I will give this book too --- and I haven't even read it.

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Linn's avatar
Linn
5h

Thank you for the sacrifices you are both doing to help us all in these unsettling and dangerous times.

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