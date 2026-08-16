Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Kari's avatar
Kari
10h

A Republican and a Democrat running on the same ticket is a good thing. Let’s hope this catches on across this country. Thank you for all you are doing to help our country survive the Trump years…….

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Dena Heitner's avatar
Dena Heitner
10h

Thank you for bringing this to the national attention it deserves. I haven’t always agreed with Katie, I am way more liberal than she, but she has opposed and vetoed much of what our crazy legislators have tried to pass. On this issue I am firmly behind her. This is, perhaps, the most important act of her term. I only hope the non-maga’s, the Independents, and the Democrats can pull ourselves together and get this team elected. Which means nobody can sit this election out.

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