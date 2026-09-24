The charismatic mayor of New York City has drawn fanfare from the left and barbs from the right. Beyond the bright lights of The Big Apple is a mayor who has found a level of pragmatism in progessivism.

Right now, the most-watched politician in America is a 34-year-old democratic socialist who serves as New York City’s mayor. His enemies think he’s a Manchurian candidate. His fans think he’s a revolution.

And I think Zohran Mamdani is going to shape the Democratic Party for the next decade for reasons beyond the social media videos that vaulted him to stardom or the controversies that come with governing.

Let me start with what you already know. He set the political world on fire seemingly overnight. He is telegenic, quick, disarmingly funny, and he runs one of the most relentless media operations in American politics. He understands the media ecosystem we all live in now better than anyone. In an environment that rewards speed, personality, and a camera you’re not afraid of, he is close to a perfect specimen.

But that’s what we all see on social media. The interesting part is what happens when you slow down and let him actually think out loud.

Because when Mamdani gets a longer format , he shows a deeply strategic mind that rarely makes it into the viral, short-form videos. And more surprising, he demonstrates a streak of pragmatism that is at odds with the cartoon version of him that both his fans and his enemies have drawn.

At a recent summit of mayors, he was asked about the state of the left, and he said something fascinating. He argued that progressives have essentially surrendered enormous political territory without a fight.

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“Quality of life has come to be seen as somehow a right-wing concern. Efficiency…has been taken on as a right-wing concern. Rooting out fraud and waste, a right-wing concern.”

- Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Not what you’d expect to hear from the poster boy for the DSA, is it?

But he’s right. Somewhere along the way, the left decided that ordinary human concerns, like whether the streets feel safe and clean, whether government actually works, whether taxpayer money is spent without waste, meant you were hiding Ayn Rand novels in your attic.

Instead of owning the very issues they were trying to solve with an involved government, they ceded the ground. And Mamdani’s point is that ceding the ground just hands the issue to the right, gift-wrapped and ready to be turned into attack ads.

Here’s how he put the consequence:

“If you are staring at an example of social disorder or social inefficiency, and the left refuses to explain either why it has happened or how they will fix it, then the right gets to point at someone in the immediate area and say, ‘That’s who did it.’”

- Mayor Zohran Mamdani

I’ve read plenty of Democrats lamenting that the party still fails to connect with voters, even when Donald Trump’s approval ratings have collapsed. Mamdani gives them a clear answer why.

If you genuinely believe that the government can do good in people’s lives, then you should be obsessed with making it run well. You should want to be the party that hunts down waste, fraud, and abuse and fixes the broken agency, because a government that works is the best argument your side has.

Instead, by treating efficiency and quality of life as conservative traps, Democrats too often ended up as the defenders of a status quo that hardly any American actually likes.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Most Democrats who said something like Mamdani would get skewered. Called a squish or neoliberal or worse.

The reason Mamdani can say these things is the same reason certain other politicians have been able to move their parties.

Richard Nixon could go to China because no one on earth could credibly call Nixon soft on communism. His hawkish bona fides were so airtight that he had the freedom to do the once-unthinkable thing, and his base followed him rather than revolting.

More recently, Donald Trump could drag the Republican Party into unthinkable positions because the base had already decided he was one of them. His loyalty, (unlike his presidency) was unimpeachable, so he got latitude nobody else received.

To be clear, I am not comparing Mamdani to Nixon and Trump on substance or character. But what they share is the latitude to take positions nobody else in their parties can and change opinions in the process. This is perhaps the most valuable currency in politics.

“Right now, the most-watched politician in America is a 34-year-old democratic socialist who serves as New York City’s mayor. His enemies think he’s a Manchurian candidate. His fans think he’s a revolution.” - Adam Kinzinger

Mamdani is, to his base, one of them. He ran as a democratic socialist and won, and no one is going to accuse him of being a closet centrist or a sellout to capitalism. Which means he has room to say the hard things without being branded as a traitor.

Now imagine a moderate Democrat delivering those exact same lines about efficiency and waste and quality of life. They’d be accused of parroting Republican talking points before they finished the sentence.

To his credit Mamdani has already walked the efficiency walk. In his first Mayor’s Management Report, an audit showed measurable gains in government performance on things citizens actually care about: pothole repairs up 27%, composting up 25% to a record, speed bump installations up 25%.

And in May, Mamdani launched COGE (the Commission on Government Efficiency) to find even more ways to make city government work better. In doing so, he went straight at Elon Musk’s pet agency DOGE in an attempt to wrest back the mantle of good governance from the chainsaw-wielding billionaire.

That’s why I keep my eye on him. Not because I agree with him on every policy. But because he has a sharp strategic mind and the credibility to say uncomfortable truths to his own people and be heard rather than exiled.

Mamdani is a serious politician who is playing a longer game than his critics realize.

Underestimate him at your own peril.

— Adam

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