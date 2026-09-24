Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Jeannie's avatar
Jeannie
1hEdited

Mamdani is a breath of fresh air. He speaks like a human. He gets stuff done (paying people $30/hr to shovel snow is a simple, genius solution to keeping the streets clean). He seems to love his city and his job. A throwback to the optimistic, "Happy Warrior" politicians from ages past. Incredibly, he also seems to be playing Trump like a Stradavarius.

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Pat Perez's avatar
Pat Perez
1hEdited

Spot on! One thing the last decade has taught me is that I don’t need my elected officials to be 100% aligned with me on everything. I DO need them to be competent, honest (to the extent that is possible in politicians), and to be acting out of a sincere desire to serve the public. Give me those three things, and we can disagree on 50% of the details, because a) I don’t know everything and b)I believe such a person will ultimately do more good than harm.

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