Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Adam Kinzinger
Mar 16

Apologies, accidently turned off comments for this one. Back on!

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Debbie
Mar 16

So politicians start their careers by promising to fight for the people, and end their careers protecting themselves. This system stinks.

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